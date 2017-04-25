GE Completes Acquisition of LM Wind Power

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE (NYSE:GE) the world’s leading Digital Industrial company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based technology developer and manufacturer of rotor blades to the wind industry. The completion of the transaction follows regulatory approval in the European Union, the United States, China, and Brazil.

GE reached an agreement with the London-based private equity firm Doughty Hanson in October 2016 to purchase the company for €1.5 billion ($1.65 billion). The transaction in-sources wind turbine blade design and manufacturing for GE’s Renewable Energy business, improving its ability to increase energy output and create value for onshore and offshore wind customers. The deal will be accretive to GE earnings in 2018.