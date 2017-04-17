Select Page

Gulf Plastic Investments Seen at $55bn

by | Apr 17, 2017 | Business, Daily News

Gulf investments in the plastic industry amount to around $55 billion, (Dh202 billion), said the secretary general of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA).

Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun said the plastic sector is projected to attract $17 billion of fresh investments over the coming five years, bringing to $72 billion the total volume of businesses in this platform by 2022, speaking to Emirates News Agency,

Source Link
plastics daily news

Related Posts

NCC Formulates Support for SMEs

by | April 17, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

The National Composites Centre (NCC) and Composites UK, the trade association for the UK composites industry, are working together on delivering a package of support

Read More

Packaging, not Product, is at the Core of PepsiCo’s LIFEWTR

by | April 17, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

PepsiCo has introduced a premium bottled water brand featuring packaging that is more central to the brand than the product itself. LIFEWTR, a purified water pH-balanced

Read More

Milliken Acquires Keystone Aniline Corp.

by | April 17, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Spartanburg-based Milliken & Co. announced Thursday it has acquired the assets of Keystone Aniline Corp. Keystone, headquartered in Chicago, produces dyes, pigments,

Read More

Palziv North America Expands Production Plant In Louisberg, North Carolina

by | April 17, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Palziv North America, an internationally recognized manufacturer of polyethylene foams, plans to invest nearly $5.2 million and add 40 jobs as part of an expansion

Read More

Metallocene Polypropylene Resin Eliminates Weld Lines in Interior Plastic Parts

by | April 17, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Weld line elimination and excellent surface appearance are key properties achievable with a new grade of glass fiber-reinforced thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) based

Read More

Canada’s Plastic Packaging Recycling Rate Continues To Rise

by | April 17, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

The Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) released a new report today: “2015 Post-Consumer Plastics Recycling in Canada” informing Canadians that their recycling

Read More

Proto Labs Reaches Settlement With ICO Products on Quoting Technology

by | April 17, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Digital manufacturing company Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) and ICO Products, an Ohio-based plastic injection molding manufacturer, have reached an agreement to settle an

Read More

Gulf Plastic Investments Seen at $55bn

by | April 17, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Gulf investments in the plastic industry amount to around $55 billion, (Dh202 billion), said the secretary general of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA).

Read More

Wacker and STC Silicones Agree on Co-Branding of Silicone Compounds

by | April 14, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The Munich-based chemical group Wacker and the Brazilian silicone compounder STC Silicones have concluded an agreement on the co-branding of ready-to-use

Read More

Sky’s the Limit for ‘Fuzzy Fibers’

by | April 14, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The laboratory of materials scientist Pulickel Ajayan at Rice University, in collaboration with researchers at NASA, has developed ‘fuzzy fibers’ of silicon carbide that

Read More

Submit a Comment