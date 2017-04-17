Gulf Plastic Investments Seen at $55bn

Gulf investments in the plastic industry amount to around $55 billion, (Dh202 billion), said the secretary general of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA).

Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun said the plastic sector is projected to attract $17 billion of fresh investments over the coming five years, bringing to $72 billion the total volume of businesses in this platform by 2022, speaking to Emirates News Agency,