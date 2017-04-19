Gurit Reports 3.6% Increase in Q1

Gurit, which makes composite parts for the wind industry, reports net sales for Q1 2017 of CHF 87.4 million, a 3.6% increase on a currency-adjusted base.

Gurit Composite Materials achieved net sales of CHF67.4 million for the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 1.6% compared to net sales of CHF66.4 million for the first three months of 2016. The wind energy market demand showed a slight rebound compared to the first quarter of 2016 and amounted to CHF 36.1 million.