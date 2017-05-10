Hexagon Enters Into Long-Term Agreement With Leading Oil & Gas Player

Hexagon Composites’ subsidiary Hexagon Lincoln has entered into a long-term agreement with Certarus Ltd. for the sale of Mobile Pipeline® modules to the resurgent oil and gas exploration & production industry. As part of the agreement that runs through 2020, Hexagon Lincoln has received an initial order for TITAN® 4 modules from Certarus with a total value of USD 20.6 million (around NOK 177 million).

With this order Certarus, a leading provider of fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery solutions, is expanding its already large TITAN® fleet, which serves the oil and gas, industrial and commercial sectors.