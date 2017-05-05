Hexcel’s Q1

Hexcel reports net sales of US$478.8 million for Q1, compared to US$497.7 million in the same period of 2016, 3.8% lower than last year.
Commercial Aerospace sales of US$347.2 million were 0.9% lower for the quarter as compared to the first quarter of 2016. While the sales growth of the A350 and the new narrowbodies were in line with expectations, the growth was offset by declines in certain legacy widebody sales (i.e. A380, B777 and B747).
