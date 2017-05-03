Huntsman Acquires Leading UK Independent Polyurethane Formulations Company, IFS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IFS Chemicals Limited (IFS), one of the UK’s leading independent formulators of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) based systems. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Located in Kings Lynn, England, IFS was established more than 35 years ago and its customized MDI systems are used in a diverse range of end markets, including insulation, appliances, automotive and elastomeric applications.
Related Posts
Carbon Composites Specialist Opens UK Office
Rockman Industries, the auto components arm of Hero Group, has opened its UK office, the first outside India for its composites subsidiary, Moldex. The office is located in
A new Twist on Designing Plastic Packaging
The next phase of the plastics economy will mean going around in circles—but in a good way. The “new plastics economy” will require rethinking all aspects of the plastics
Whither NAFTA? Let’s Talk About it at Toronto’s PLAST-EX
At the time of writing, it appears that President Trump has put some water in his wine, as the Québecois might put it, when it comes to NAFTA. While he vowed to scrap the
Nissan to Speak at Automotive Composites Show
Composites UK says that Nissan will join the speaker program at its Automotive Sector Showcase event taking place on 11 May in Warwick, UK. Shanta Desai, Nissan’s composites
Milacron had Strong Start in 2017
Processing equipment maker Milacron showed a “solid growth performance” in 2016, and has seen a “great start to 2017,” the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company says.
Icelandic Glacial Taps Into Sparkling PET Bottle Market With new Packaging Launch
Icelandic Glacial has launched its premium sparkling water in PET bottles, resembling its glass packaging counterpart, to capture on-the-go usage occasions and
Canadian Vehicle Purchases Down in April: Scotiabank
Vehicle purchases in Canada edged down from the record performance of recent months, a new report from Scotiabank said, falling 2% below a year earlier in
Huntsman Acquires Leading UK Independent Polyurethane Formulations Company, IFS
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IFS Chemicals Limited (IFS), one of the UK’s leading independent formulators of
Part Via Preform Technology Employed in Porsche Racing Car Component
Toho Tenax Europe GmbH has deployed its Part via Preform (PvP) technology for the first time in a commercial environment. The process is being utilized to manufacture the
ISRI2017: Barriers Loom in Chinese Scrap Trade
Spring 2017 has been presenting barriers and question marks for exporters sending scrap materials from the rest of the world into China. Presenters at a session on