Huntsman Acquires Leading UK Independent Polyurethane Formulations Company, IFS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IFS Chemicals Limited (IFS), one of the UK’s leading independent formulators of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) based systems. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Located in Kings Lynn, England, IFS was established more than 35 years ago and its customized MDI systems are used in a diverse range of end markets, including insulation, appliances, automotive and elastomeric applications.