Husky Forms Customer Success Management Organization

In a bid to provide improved support for its systems in the field, processing equipment maker Husky Injection Molding Systems has formed a new organization focused on customer success management (CSM).

“This organization is dedicated to proactive support for customers, building stronger partnerships and working with customers to ensure that their investment in Husky equipment is optimized,” the Bolton, Ont.-based firm said in a statement. “To lead this organization, Husky has appointed Srdjan Mucibabic to the role of president, CSM.”