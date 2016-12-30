IMCD Acquires Turkish Speciality Chemical Distributor Feza Kimya

IMCD N.V., a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, announces that it has acquired 100% of Feza Kimya Iç ve Dis Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Feza Kimya), based in Istanbul, Turkey. With a focus on the coatings and plastics markets, Feza Kimya perfectly complements the existing IMCD Turkey operations.

Feza Kimya, founded in 1959 by Saffet Bozkurt, is one of the leading market players in the technical sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and instruments in Turkey selling into the coatings, plastics, rubber, lubricants and detergents sectors. In 2015 Feza Kimya generated revenue of EUR 8 million with 23 employees.