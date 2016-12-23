Injection Molding Company Empire Precision now Offers Tooling-Only Services

Empire Precision Plastics (Rochester, NY), a manufacturer of high-volume, injection molded opaque and optic components, announced today that it has purchased assets from Advanced Mold & Tooling, based in Gates, NY. This acquisition appreciably expands Empire’s tooling and manufacturing capabilities, and increases its ability to build high-cavitation tools used in the medical, industrial, firearms and electronics industries, the company said in a news release.

With the addition of tool-making equipment such as wire EDM and high-speed CNC milling, Empire will expand the capacity of its in-house tool room. The company has also obtained several molding machines, which will quadruple its precision injection molding capacity and overall output. Empire is also growing its talent base, having hired a significant number of designers, toolmakers and other specialists from the former Advanced.