Injection Molder Guttenberg Industries Completes Million-Dollar Expansion

Custom injection molding company Guttenberg Industries Inc. (Garnavillo, IA) reported today completion of a plant expansion announced in late 2016. This $1 million investment was just a portion of the overall investment the company has made throughout 2016, which proved to be a banner year for sales.

The company registered approximately $20 million in sales in 2016, representing 20% growth over 2015. Hiring has also experienced a growth spurt: In 12 months, employment has grown from just under 100 to nearly 150. All of this growth, with more to come, enabled investment in the company’s equipment, facilities and employees.

During the past year, the company invested nearly $2 million in equipment and construction, including a 385-ton Niigata injection press and 940-ton Toyo machine. A building expansion included 12,000 square feet of additional warehouse space and a new 15,000-square-foot parking lot.