Learning to Work Together in a Multi-Generational Workforce

Today’s workforce is a strange new beast. Just ask any business owner what keeps him or her up at night, and many will tell you it’s human resource issues. Attracting, training and retaining a skilled workforce is much more difficult today than it was when there were only a couple of generations in the workforce. Today, for the first time ever, there are four generations in the workforce—soon to be five!

I recently attended the Leadership Summit of the PLASTICS (formerly SPI) Machinery and Mold Makers Division in Phoenix, and the primary focus was workforce issues. John W. “Buddy” Hobart, founder and President of Solutions 21, a global enterprise that provides services in leadership development, strategic planning and employee life cycles, presented the first session, and it was an eye-opener.