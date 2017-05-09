Medtech Giant BD to Bring More Plastic Injection Molding in House Via $60 Million Expansion

Medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company; Franklin Lakes, NJ) has announced it will invest $60 million to turn its facility in Columbus, NE, into a plastic injection molding manufacturing center of excellence by 2021.

The investment will add 69,000 sq. ft. to the facility and transform it into one of the largest and most sophisticated plastic molding plants in the world, said BD in a news release. A majority of the molding work currently undertaken by third-party manufacturers in North America will be transferred in house by BD, which reportedly is one of the largest users of molded plastic products in the world. The company said that more than 700 billion units are manufactured each year for use in its medical devices.