Milacron Marks Another Milestone in India – Milacron Delivers the 12,501st Indian Made Injection Molding Machine

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry, is proud to announce the completion of another significant milestone in our India based operations – the manufacture, sale and delivery of the 12,501st injection molding machine from the Ahmedabad, India manufacturing facility.

On March 22nd, Milacron’s India manufacturing team presented its 12,501st India manufactured machine. The Milacron Magna Toggle 450 ton 2K machine was handed over with great celebration to Mr. Vagish Dixit – Managing Director, Alpla India Company.