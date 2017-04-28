ORBIS Picks Toronto Injection Molding Plant for Annual Award

ORBIS Corporation, a manufacturer of plastic recycling bins and organic barrels, has named its Toronto injection molding facility as the company’s 2016 Plant of the Year.
The Toronto plant was one of ORBIS’ 11 manufacturing facilities considered for the award, and was selected primarily for what ORBIS calls its “impressive safety record, sustained employee engagement, superior operational performance, and strong customer focus.”
