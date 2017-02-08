Proto Labs Introduces Rapid Insert Molding Service

MAPLE PLAIN, MINN.—Feb. 7—Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB), a leading online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer, officially launched its insert molding service at Pacific Design & Manufacturing in Anaheim this week, expanding on the company’s rapid injection molding offerings. This new capability can produce 25 to 10,000-plus insert-molded parts in 15 days or less.

“We’re delighted to now be delivering a new service that designers and developers have been asking us for,” said Proto Labs CEO Vicki Holt. “As we help companies large and small accelerate their product development with our digital manufacturing methods, insert molding offers another important tool for these companies to make prototype or end-use parts as quickly as possible.”