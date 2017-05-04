River Bend Industries Adds Advanced Molding Presses

Quantum Plastics LLC (Elgin, IL) announced that it has spent more than $1.5 million on new Absolute Haitian injection presses with Yushin and HyRobotics robots. Its River Bend Industries (RBI) division in Victor, IA, will be receiving five new injection presses and the River Bend Industries plant in Ft. Smith, AR, will receive one new injection press to add to its manufacturing floor.

In the next month, the RBI Iowa location will be adding new molding machines with clamping tonnages of 101-, 135-, 360-, 528- and 1100-U.S. tons outfitted with Yushin robots. The RBI Arkansas location will be adding a new 360-ton injection press with a HyRobotics robot. According to Regional VP of Operations, Bill Collins, “the new machines are replacing aging machines at the RBI locations. These new presses will allow us to continue supporting our customers in the appliance and recreational vehicle business with modern equipment.”