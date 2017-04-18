Kaman Increases Stake in India Joint Venture With Kineco

Kaman Aerospace Group Inc. (Bloomfield, Conn.) and India-based Kineco Limited (Kineco) announced Kaman has increased its stake in the parties’ Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt. Ltd. to 49%. The Goa-based joint venture manufactures advanced composite structures for aerospace, imaging/medical, and other industries for customers including BAE Systems, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.