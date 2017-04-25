Select Page

Kolektor Group Signs the Agreement on the Purchase of Conttek Group

by | Apr 25, 2017 | Business, Daily News

By signing the agreement, Kolektor will become the owner of the German Conttek Holding, which is the 100% owner of the companies Conttek in Germany and Tesla Jihlava in the Czech Republic, subject to the consent of the competent competition authorities.

The Conttek Group has a good €50 million of turnover p.a. and employs over 500 people. It is a global producer in the field of precision stamping, injection molding, overmolding and assembly of high-precision metal-plastic composite parts for the automotive industry. Its customers are the most important suppliers to the global automotive industry.

