KraussMaffei Expands Composite Tech Center

KraussMaffei Reaction Process Machinery has expanded its technical center for lightweight components and fiber composite technology in Munich, Germany, with the addition of a new MX SFT mold carrier. The mold carrier, which has a clamping force of 8,000 kN, features high locking forces and faster run times.

‘Demand for new fiber-reinforced composites is unhindered,’ said Stefan Ehrlicher, head of the RPM (reaction process machinery) TechCenter. ‘The addition of the new mold carrier to our TechCenter provides our customers with optimum prerequisites for developing and testing processes and solutions tailored to series production.’