M. Holland to Build Massive Resin Distribution Centre Near Chicago

Thermoplastic resin distributor M. Holland Company is partnering with two longtime logistics providers to build a new 400,000-square-foot distribution centre near Chicago.

The joint venture between M. Holland and G&D Hoffman Transportation and Major Prime Plastics will feature a 400,000-square-foot building, paved access for nearly 700 rail cars, and a fleet of bulk trucks. Services will include warehousing, bulk transfer, and packaging.