Magna Receives Most Innovative Automotive Supplier Award

SAILAUF, Germany, May 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ – For the second time in three years, Magna has won an AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Award from the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Germany. Magna was recognized as the Most Innovative Automotive Supplier in the chassis, car body and exterior category for its new process of welding steel and aluminum together.

With Magna’s new welding process, aluminum components can be joined to steel to make a multi-material vehicle structure with less mass and weight than an all-steel version. Magna’s innovation makes use of traditional spot-welding techniques, which means no additional assembly line machinery or steps are necessary.