Manufacturing Sales Slip 0.2% in February: StatsCan

Manufacturing sales in Canada fell 0.2% in February to $53.6 billion, following three consecutive monthly increases, as the motor vehicle assembly and petroleum and coal product manufacturing industries declined, a new report by Statistics Canada said.

Sales in the motor vehicle assembly industry fell 5.3% to $5.7 billion, StatsCan said, while the petroleum and coal products industry dropped 5.0% to $5.1 billion. “The decline in February was mostly attributable to fewer vehicles produced,” StatsCan said. “After removing the effect of price changes, sales in volume terms decreased 4.6% in February.” However, these decreases were largely offset by gains in the aerospace products and parts, primary metal, and machinery industries. “Once the effects of price changes are taken into consideration, sales volumes increased by 30.7%, 2.0% and 3.2% respectively in these three industries,” StatsCan said.