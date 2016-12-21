CI Capital’s Maroon Group Acquires Cadence Chemical

AVON, Ohio and NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ — Maroon Group LLC announced today that it has acquired Cadence Chemical, a national distributor of specialty chemicals based in Stamford, Connecticut. Cadence Chemical’s management team, led by its President, John Wilson, will continue to actively manage the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Maroon Group is owned by CI Capital Partners and Maroon Group management.

Founded in 2004, Cadence distributes specialty intermediate chemicals to the CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers), chemical processing, water treatment and associated industries. Cadence will become part of the Specialty Intermediates division of Maroon Group.