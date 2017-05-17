Maryland PSC Awards ORECS to Two Offshore Wind Developers Projects

by | May 17, 2017 | Business, Daily News

In a decision that will position Maryland as a national leader in offshore wind energy, the Maryland Public Service Commission awarded offshore wind renewable energy credits (ORECs) to two projects to be built off the coast of Maryland.

The decision enables U.S. Wind, Inc. and Skipjack Offshore Energy, LLC to construct 368 megawatts of capacity, together yielding over $1.8 billion of in-state spending, spurring the creation of almost 9,700 new direct and indirect jobs and contributing $74 million in state tax revenues over 20 years.

