Acquisition Creates new Plastics Processor

New York-based private equity firm of Kohlberg & Co. LLC has acquired precision injection molder Pexco LLC and merged it with its PPC Industries Inc. business to form a new entity called Spectrum Plastics Group.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Spectrum Plastics Group will feature multiple thermoplastic and silicone tubing extrusion, injection molding, film, packaging, assembly and value-add manufacturing technologies across 20 plants, five countries, and three continents, comprising more than 2,000 employees.