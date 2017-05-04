Albis Plastics Breaks Ground on U.S. Compounding Plant

Albis Plastic Corp. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of its new compounding plant in Duncan, SC. The plant will manufacture prime engineering compounds, which are sold under the brand names Altech and Alcom.

“We are exactly on track for production start-up in the third quarter of this year, as originally planned,” said Stefan Fuhlendorf, Regional Sales Director, Americas.

Plant capacity will be approximately 15,000 metric tons (33 million pounds). The manufacturing facility will create up to 60 new jobs for the area in the coming year, including staff for the laboratory and warehouse.