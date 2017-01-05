Aliancys Announces Price Increase

Aliancys has today announced a price increase for its unsaturated polyester/ vinyl ester resins sold in Europe, the Middle East and India by €60-80 per ton. The price increase will take effect for all new deliveries after 15 January 2017.
Teijin Completes Acquisition of US Continental Structural Plastics
HOUSTON (ICIS)–Japanese fibres, resins and plastics major Teijin has completed its previously announced $825m acquisition of Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), it said on Thursday.
Michigan-based CSP, with more than 3,300 employees and operations in three continents, is focused on automotive lightweight composite technologies.
With the acquisition, Teijin expects to realise, “significant materials synergies, enabling the combined companies to utilise high-performance composites technologies, including glass fibre reinforced thermosets and thermoplastics, carbon fibre, aramid fibres and multi-material hybrid composite solutions.”
Bunting Magnetics Buys UK-Based Master Magnets
Bunting Magnetics Co. has expanded its global operations with the acquisition of UK-based Master Magnets Ltd.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
In a statement, Newton, Kan.-based Bunting said the acquisition of Master Magnets will expand Bunting’s line of magnetic separators and metal detectors, and also “significantly increase” Bunting’s manufacturing capabilities in the UK and Europe.
Prima Plastics Soars 15% on Completion of Expansion Project
Shares of Prima Plastics shot up over 15 per cent in trade on Thursday after the company informed stock bourses that it has completed the recent expansion project undertaken to enhance production capacity.
In a filing to BSE, the company said that its subsidiary at Camerron, West Africa, Prima Dee-Lite Plastics sarl, has increased capacity to 8,500 tonne per annum from the existing capacity of 4,500 tonne per annum.
Sicomin Appoints Swiss Distributor Suter Kunststoffe AG
Sicomin, a leading formulator of high performance epoxy resin systems, has appointed Suter Kunststoffe AG as their distributor in Switzerland. This collaboration will provide Sicomin with an increased presence and market share in a region of significant composite innovation.
In addition to the supply of Sicomin’s advanced epoxy products, Suter Kunststoffe AG offers customers the added benefit of a highly experienced consultancy team and technical sales function.
Suter Kunststoffe AG maintains strong supply links with many key manufacturing sectors including; aerospace, water, ski and board sports, marine, UAV, and drone technology. The company also works alongside some of the world’s highest profile racing teams including Formula 1® and the Amercia’s Cup.
New poll Reveals That Many Americans are Confused About Recycling
When it comes to plastics, it seems that people largely believe falsehoods and distrust the truth. The results of a new poll from the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI; Washington, DC) and conducted online by the Harris Poll (Rochester, NY) show that U.S. adults do not accept common statements made about the recycling industry to be true.
When presented with a series of statements—four of which were true and four false—and asked if each was believable, more than half of the respondents in every case chose not to believe the statement. The true statements, however, were shown to be more believable than those that were false by people taking the poll, said ISRI.
First Completely Hands-Free System for Regulating Back Pressure in Extrusion Coating
Motorized valve assembly for extrusion coating automatically regulates back pressure
System uses closed-loop control to maintain back pressure within a desired range for coating and laminating
Valve assembly with human / machine interface
A new patent-pending motorized back pressure valve assembly for extrusion coating and laminating is the first such system to provide closed-loop control, minimizing human error and the possibility of injury when making manual adjustments, it was announced today by Nordson Corporation.
New Desktop Injection Molding Machine Gives Competition a Run for its Money
Kubi Kara and his partner, Burak Cevik, never thought they would be in the injection molding business, but as they say, necessity is the mother of invention. Kara, a mechanical engineer who has an MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati, and Cevik, who has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, met while both were attending Xavier’s MBA program. Together they founded Advanced Production Systems (APSX; Blue Ash, OH), developing unique, simple tools for industry and consumers including RFID readers (APSXRFID), aftermarket auto parts and accessories, robotics and consumer electronics, which they sell to customers around the world.
Kara and Cevik wanted to design some small plastic components for their automotive aftermarket parts business that had them looking at a better and more cost-effective way to obtain these parts. That’s when the idea of molding these parts themselves took hold. “But mold prices are incredibly high,” Kara told PlasticsToday. “A mold for this small plastic part was $15,000. Investing in an injection molding machine was a minimum of $50,000. So in thinking how can we make this happen more cost effectively, we decided to make our own machine, which we did and we have used it for two years to make our own parts.”
Solvay Sells Formulated Resins Business to ALTANA AG
BRUSSELS January 4, 2017 — Solvay has agreed to sell its Formulated Resins business to ALTANA AG’s ELANTAS PDG Inc. Under the agreement, Solvay’s global business unit Technology Solutions will divest the business line which generated sales of $20M (USD) in 2015. The divestment includes the Formulated Resins product portfolio, the manufacturing and R&D facility based in Olean, New York USA, and all associated technical, commercial and administrative staff.
“The divestment represents a strong strategic fit for both Solvay and ELANTAS,” commented Michael J. Radossich, President, Solvay Technology Solutions. “This transaction enables Technology Solutions to further extend our leadership position in our core polymer additives business. In ALTANA, the Formulated Resins business has a strategic buyer to position it for continued growth.”
GE to Develop Competitive Financing to Stimulate Growth in Additive Manufacturing
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today GE (NYSE: GE) announced its GE Additive business will collaborate with GE Capital to sell and finance metal additive machines. Manufacturing companies will now have more ways to access transformative 3D printing technology, spurring growth in several critical industrial markets including medical, aerospace, automotive and machining.
GE Capital will develop a range of customized financial solutions for its customers. These solutions will allow GE Additive customers the ability to access strategic and flexible financing solutions to acquire this transformative manufacturing technology in countries around the globe.