The Alliance Composites360 is Born to Promote Composite Materials

Within the framework of the agreement, on 26 and 27 April a workshop focused on the use of high-performance composites by close mould processes (RTM) is going to be held, addressed to sectors like the automotive, transports and aeronautics.

Last February, a collaboration agreement was signed by three expert companies of the composite materials industry: Gazechim Composites Ibérica, main supplier in the composites sector in Europe, Magnum Venus Products (MVP), main manufacturer of dosing and mixing equipments with an specific expertise in RTM and AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, as a reference centre in capacities and resources in the composites area.