Covestro Responds to Strong Customer Demand in Polycarbonates

Total capacity in Shanghai to reach 600,000 tons per year.
Shortly after doubling its polycarbonate production capacity at its Shanghai site to 400,000 tons per year, Covestro will again significantly expand its capacity to 600,000 metric tons per year. With this step, which is achieved through debottlenecking of its production lines, the company reacts to the strong customer demand for polycarbonates in the Asia-Pacific region. The expanded capacity shall be available starting 2019.
