A Heavyweight for the Lightweight Construction TechCenter From KraussMaffei

KraussMaffei Reaction Process Machinery has expanded its TechCenter for lightweight components and fiber composite technology at the Munich location with the addition of a new MX SFT mold carrier.

The new mold carrier, which boasts a clamping force of 8,000 kN, features very high locking forces and fast run times. Customers and processors benefit from high precision and flexibility when using a wide variety of materials and processes, especially fiber-reinforced plastics.