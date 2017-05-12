Henkel to Partner With HP to Develop 3D Material Solutions

ROCKY HILL, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Henkel Adhesive Technologies has joined the HP Open Materials and Applications Platform and will work with HP in its Corvallis, Oregon 3D Materials and Applications lab to develop customized, industry-specific solutions for HP Multi Jet Fusion™ customers.

Henkel delivers leading high-impact solutions worldwide through a broad technology portfolio, including engineered thermal and light cure acrylic, silicone, epoxy, and polyurethane adhesives, sealants and coatings. These high-performance technologies are used to assemble critical applications such as medical components, electronic devices and transportation vehicles. And with Henkel’s broad polyamide synthesis and formulation expertise, the company can offer unique products that take full advantage of the benefits the Multi Jet Fusion platform offers.