Toray Plastics Helps University of Rhode Island Break Ground on $125-Million Engineering Complex

On April 24, Toray Plastics (America) Inc. (North Kingstown, RI) President and CEO Mike Brandmeier along with Rhode Island Governor Gin Raimondo, University of Rhode Island (URI) President David M. Dooley, College of Engineering Dean Raymond Wright, and College of Engineering student Kalvin Cho broke ground on the construction of a $125-million engineering complex at URI.

In 2014, Toray Plastics (America), a subsidiary of Toray Industries Inc., pledged $2 million for the project contingent on the passage of a bond referendum, which Rhode Islanders overwhelming approved in November of that year. The project will produce a 190,000-square-foot facility designed to foster interdisciplinary collaboration to meet technology-driven changes in all sectors of engineering. This first phase of the transformation of the engineering facilities marks the largest construction project in the university’s history. It is set for completion in the summer of 2019.