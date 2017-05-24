Hexion to Offer Wood Composite Resins in China

The plant produces phenol formaldehyde (PF) resins and additives for a broad range of applications. For the forest products industry, Hexion’s PF resin systems enhance structural performance and moisture resistance in wood composite materials such as exterior plywood and oriented strandboard. PF resins are also ultra-low emitting, helping manufacturers meet or exceed the most stringent global standards for emissions. Hexion is at the forefront of environmentally suitable resin technology with its ECOBIND resin systems.