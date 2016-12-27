Hexion to Raise Prices for Bisphenol A and Epoxy Resins

The company announces that it will increase its pricing for the following epoxy resins and Bisphenol A (BPA) effective January 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.
This price adjustment is primarily driven by increases in key raw material costs. All other terms and conditions of sale remain unchanged.
The Year Ahead in Automotive Trends
The four mega-trends shaping the global auto industry over the next 15-odd years are undoubtedly vehicles with lower emissions, new powertrain technologies, autonomous automobiles and vehicle digitalization. Reflecting these mega-trends, one can anticipate more developments in lightweighting, drivetrain optimization, car computerization, infotainment and driverless transportation in 2017. Here PlasticsToday gives its take on some of the key developments expected in 2017.
Staying connected, and entertained
Rather than being interested in the size of the engine and the shape of the car, consumers are now more interested in “infotainment” systems, being connected, autonomous driving and diverse mobility, notes consultant McKinsey. Traditionally, most value has resided in the hardware of vehicles and in the automakers’ brands. However, future innovations will probably focus on disruptive technology trends, so customer perceptions of value will shift, increasingly putting incumbents in danger. “Infotainment innovations, together with novel traffic services and new business models and services, will increase as cars get connected to each other, to the wider infrastructure and to people,” notes McKinsey.
Tomra Sorting is Sharing its Application Expertise At Arabplast 2017
Arabplast is the region’s foremost trade show for the plastics, petrochemical and rubber industries, and TOMRA Sorting will be showcasing a range of top-selling sorting applications with a focus on upgrading plastics.
TOMRA Sorting’s featured products will be displayed in Hall 5 (Stand 5C112), where the emphasis will be on the sorting of PET fractions, LDPE film, PET flake and mixed plastics. Visitors will be able to learn about two acclaimed sorting machines from the TOMRA Sorting product family: the ultra-flexible AUTOSORT which combines colour detection with enhanced material information; and the revolutionary AUTOSORT FLAKE, the first sorter to combine detection of colour, enhanced material information and metal. Each offers a formidable array of functionality – the AUTOSORT FLAKE, for example, has a PET flake capacity of up to 3 tonnes per hour.
ArabPlast to Draw Top Experts, Key Players
ArabPlast 2017, the biggest plastics, petrochemicals and rubber industry exhibition in the Mena region, is set to bring together key players and experts in the sector from around the world in Dubai in early January.
The event will be held between January 8 and 10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The previous edition of ArabPlast had seen participation by 906 exhibitors from 41 countries and 27,268 visitors from 119 countries.
Now Showing: ‘All Things Bakelite,’ the Movie
At the Saturday morning session of the recent Plastics Pioneers Association (PPA; McHenry, IL) fall meeting, Glenn Beall, on behalf of the Plastics History and Artifacts Committee, introduced attendees to Mr. Hugh Karraker, a great-grandson of Leo H. Baekeland. We in the industry know him as the “father of modern plastics.” Karraker provided the group with a showing of his film, All Things Bakelite . Bakelite is the original trade name that Leo Baekeland chose for his new material, which is actually phenol-formaldehyde, generally known as phenolic.
The one-hour film by John Maher explores the legacy of Leo Baekeland, who was responsible for one of the most transformative discoveries of the 20th century, said the write-up in the PPA newsletter. Karraker said, “I wanted to celebrate Baekeland’s life; his 1907 invention had a huge impact on our lives, but little is known about him.”
Nano-Modified Aerospace Composites to Enhance Electrical and Thermal Conductivity
New technology that could enhance both the electrical and thermal conductivity of conventional composite materials has been developed thanks to a collaboration between the University of Surrey, University of Bristol and aerospace company Bombardier.
Carbon fibre composites, composed of reinforcing carbon fibres within a plastic, have revolutionised industries that demand strong, yet light materials. However, their application has been hindered by inherently poor electrical and thermal conductivities.
New research, published in the journal Scientific Report, demonstrates that by growing nanomaterials, specifically carbon nanotubes, on the surface of the carbon fibres it is possible to impart these necessary properties.
Multinational Inks €55 Million Deal to Commercialize Bioplastics Technology Developed by Bio-on
Bio-on S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy), a biotechnology company specialized in the production of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), has announced the signing of a €55 million multi-license contract with a major multinational company and reported leader in its sector. The goal of Bio-on’s new client is to replace conventional plastic with biodegradable biopolymers made from agro-industrial waste within the next three years using Bio-on’s PHA technology. The name of the customer was not disclosed.
The first license comes into effect with the signing of the agreement, while a second will be activated in the first half of 2017, which will conclude preparatory activities for the launch of the industrial project. All licenses and relative revenues, totaling €55 million, will be developed continuously over the next 24 to 36 months.
UMaine Composites Center to Establish Smart Materials Lab, Consortium with MTI Funding
The Maine Technology Institute (MTI) has announced the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center will receive one of four new awards for collaborative projects that boost Maine’s high-potential, technology-enabled clusters. Under MTI’s Cluster Initiative Program (CIP), the UMaine Composites Center was awarded $438,046 to establish a Smart Materials Industry Consortium and Smart Materials Lab in Orono.
This effort is being led by David Erb, Senior R&D Program Manager at the UMaine Composites Center, with steering committee members from Auburn Manufacturing, Inc., TexTech Industries, Inc., L.L. Bean, Elmet Technologies, US Army (NSRDEC), Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA), and the Maine Space Grant Consortium.
Neward Family Trust Donates $100,000 to Plastics Pioneers’ Scholarship Fund
At its fall 2016 meeting in Arlington, VA, the Plastics Pioneers Association’s (PPA) Board of Governors accepted a donation of $100,000 from the Neward Family Trust to support the Education Fund of the PPA.
Lance Neward, who had a lifelong career in the plastics industry, told the board that the plastics industry, particularly through his father’s work, had been very good to his family, and he and his sisters wanted to give back to the industry that has done so much for them. Neward said that his father, Ted Neward, “arrived in California during the middle of the Great Depression, as a college student on a scholarship, with $4 in his pocket. Ultimately, through his work in plastics, he built a substantial, successful career. He often said that he couldn’t have picked a better one.”
Iran Air and Airbus Seal Historic Aircraft Order
Iran Air and Airbus have signed a firm contract for 100 aircraft, building on an initial commitment signed in January 2016 in Paris. The agreement signed by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO, covers 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft. Deliveries will begin in early 2017.
“I am delighted that we have reached an agreement to go to the next decisive phase and start taking delivery of new aircraft. I am gratified that this new round of cooperation with Airbus has come to fruition and brought us closer with more practical steps to follow for Iran Air’s fleet renewal. Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration”, said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO.