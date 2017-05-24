Huber Engineered Materials Launches Expansion of Fire Retardant Unit

Huber Engineered Materials has made a 20% capacity increase at its fire retardant additives (FRA) manufacturing plant in Bauxite, Arkansas, USA. The capacity increase supports the transfer of Huber’s technology for production of its Martinal LEO alumina trihydrate products obtained from the 2016 acquisition of the Martinswerk facility in Bergheim, Germany. The expansion will also support the ongoing growth of existing product lines at Bauxite, which includes both Hydral 710 and Hydral PGA fine precipitated hydrates.