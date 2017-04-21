IACMI and RocTool Launch Strategic Partnership

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, IACMI, a Manufacturing USA institute which works to support advanced composite technology and grow capital investment and manufacturing jobs in the U.S. composites market, welcomes RocTool as a new member and a strategic partner with a presence at its vehicle scale-up facility in the Corktown area of Detroit, Michigan.

RocTool, a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and systems for injection and compression molding, has offices and molding platforms in North America, Europe and Asia. RocTool’s process is used today in production for various high volumes applications and offer unmatched heating capabilities.