Ineos Styrolution Increases ABS and ASA Capacity in Americas

Ineos Styrolution, a global supplier of styrenics, announced plans to increase capacity for ASA and ABS in the Americas. The project includes constructing a new 100-kt capacity ASA plant in Bayport, TX, and increasing ABS capacity at its ABS/ASA plant in Altamira, Mexico.

The planned ASA facility strengthens the Ineos Styrolution position as the only global producer with ASA production capacity in all regions. This will bring the company even closer to its customer partners by supporting their growth plans and continuing to provide the same high quality products across all regions, said Ineos.