Macro Engineering Installs Second Cling PVC Cast Film Line for Brazilian Customer

Film and sheet extrusion systems supplier Macro Engineering and Technology, of Mississauga, Ont., has recently installed its second new cling PVC cast film extrusion line for Brazilian customer Meiwa Embalagens.

The cling PVC cast film line is capable of producing thicknesses in the range of 8-16µm, with a die width of 2.2 meters. The winder can produce 4 ups across the web at a line speed of 250 meters per minute.