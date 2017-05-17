Methods 3D and Markforged Establish Partnership

Methods 3D, Inc., a provider of innovative production grade 3D printing solutions, announced today that it has established a partnership with Markforged, an innovator in composites 3D printing. Methods 3D will provide sales, service and support for the Markforged line of 3D printers, including the Onyx series, Mark Two and Mark X. The partnership will expand access to both companies’ advanced additive manufacturing solutions to manufacturers across North America.

Markforged is an innovative 3D printing company that delivers same-day strong, working parts made of carbon fiber composites. Markforged invented a proprietary continuous carbon fiber filament printing method and its products are used in the industrial, automation, automotive, aerospace and medical industries in over 50 countries worldwide.