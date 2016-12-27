Multinational Inks €55 Million Deal to Commercialize Bioplastics Technology Developed by Bio-on

Bio-on S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy), a biotechnology company specialized in the production of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), has announced the signing of a €55 million multi-license contract with a major multinational company and reported leader in its sector. The goal of Bio-on’s new client is to replace conventional plastic with biodegradable biopolymers made from agro-industrial waste within the next three years using Bio-on’s PHA technology. The name of the customer was not disclosed.

The first license comes into effect with the signing of the agreement, while a second will be activated in the first half of 2017, which will conclude preparatory activities for the launch of the industrial project. All licenses and relative revenues, totaling €55 million, will be developed continuously over the next 24 to 36 months.