Multinationals Should Proceed With Caution When Siting Global Operations

Last week, General Motors announced that its manufacturing assets were seized by the government of Venezuela. Trying to recover any compensation for that seizure will be nearly impossible.

The real losers are, of course, the employees. One news report showed GM employees fighting Venezuelan government troops in an attempt to keep the plant open. That was futile. The so-called socialist government of Venezuela, started by Hugo Chavez some two decades ago, has a history of seizing the assets of foreign companies, then doing nothing with these assets because the government does not have the wherewithal or the expertise to run these operations.