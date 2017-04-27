Nova Chemicals Improves Online Tool for Predicting Multi-Layer Film Performance

Materials supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. (Calgary, AB) recently updated its online tool that allows users to predict the performance of complex film structures with up to nine layers.

Enhancements to the Bonfire Multilayer Property Predictor include new calculations, structure templates, reports for offline reference and an expanded resin database. The new features are designed to save customers time and resources when developing new structures and applications, said Nova.

Bonfire was first launched in 2015 as a free tool for Nova Chemicals’ film customers and partners. By allowing customers to simulate and compare a wider range of structure design options than would be feasible with physical trials, the online tool ultimately helps them to launch new applications more quickly and cost effectively.