Oxygen & Other Gas Barrier Films Market to Grow Over 4% Annually

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Demand for oxygen and other gas barrier films is forecast to increase 4.1% annually to $4.1 billion in 2021. Growth will be driven by demand for higher performing gas barriers that prolong product lifespan. Gains will be restrained by the relatively high cost of manufacturing new film structures, which can sometimes involve investment in new processing machinery. These and other trends are presented in Barrier Films Market in the US, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

The food packaging market accounted for 77% of demand for oxygen and other gas barrier films in 2016. According to analyst Ellen Kriz, “Oxygen can induce food spoilage in a number of ways and otherwise damage the texture or visual appeal of almost any kind of food.” Other applications for gas barrier films include pharmaceutical packaging, agricultural silage and fumigation films, and protective films for photovoltaic modules, flexible electronics, and other durable goods.