Oxygen & Other Gas Barrier Films Market to Grow Over 4% Annually

by | May 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Demand for oxygen and other gas barrier films is forecast to increase 4.1% annually to $4.1 billion in 2021.  Growth will be driven by demand for higher performing gas barriers that prolong product lifespan.  Gains will be restrained by the relatively high cost of manufacturing new film structures, which can sometimes involve investment in new processing machinery.  These and other trends are presented in Barrier Films Market in the US, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

The food packaging market accounted for 77% of demand for oxygen and other gas barrier films in 2016.  According to analyst Ellen Kriz, “Oxygen can induce food spoilage in a number of ways and otherwise damage the texture or visual appeal of almost any kind of food.”  Other applications for gas barrier films include pharmaceutical packaging, agricultural silage and fumigation films, and protective films for photovoltaic modules, flexible electronics, and other durable goods.

Source Link

Related Posts

Back to the Future: Exploring Extrusion at SPE’s ANTEC

by | May 15, 2017 | Daily News, Extrusion | 0 Comments

At Walt Disney World in Orlando, you can go on a trip inside Spaceship Earth, the huge geosphere with mouse ears in the logo. You

Read More

Gunnar and Robuso Form Partnership

by | May 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Gunnar AG, which makes cutting machines for composites, has formed a partnership with Germany-based Robuso, which supplies a range

Read More

ISRI2017: Recycled Plastics Make Inroads in Auto Applications

by | May 15, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

While it’s not necessarily an easy road to travel, recycled plastics increasingly are being used in automotive applications, according to sessions

Read More

Artificial Sausage Casing Technology Smokes the Competition

by | May 15, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

It’s an old adage that you never want to know how the sausage gets made. But the food industry may want to pay close attention to a new artificial

Read More

ISRI2017: Plastic’s Environmental Impact

by | May 15, 2017 | Daily News, Environmental, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

Despite plastic being used a growing number of product and packaging applications because of the environmental benefits it offers,

Read More

What Story Does Your Recycled Plastics Tell Consumers?

by | May 15, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

If branding is all about telling a story, generic post-consumer recycled content may be lacking in that department. Sourced from recycled material

Read More

Sales in the Brazilian Composites Industry Fell 4% in 2016

by | May 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Result totaled USD 810 million; further shrinkage is expected for this year. In 2016, sales in the Brazilian composites industry totaled USD 810

Read More

From the Interpack Floor: Film Converter Brews Up Specialized Coffee Capsule Lidding Film

by | May 15, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Coffee capsules have become ubiquitous in the U.S. and Europe, designed to create hot beverages that range from coffee and tea to more

Read More

Oxygen & Other Gas Barrier Films Market to Grow Over 4% Annually

by | May 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Demand for oxygen and other gas barrier films is forecast to increase 4.1% annually to $4.1 billion in 2021. Growth will be driven by demand for

Read More

Model for Affordable Housing Completed in Germany

by | May 15, 2017 | Construction, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Providing housing quickly, cost-effectively and sustainably is a global challenge. This is true above all in low-income and economically underdeveloped

Read More

Submit a Comment