Palziv North America Expands Production Plant In Louisberg, North Carolina

Palziv North America, an internationally recognized manufacturer of polyethylene foams, plans to invest nearly $5.2 million and add 40 jobs as part of an expansion to its manufacturing center, 31.4 miles north of Raleigh, in Louisburg, North Carolina.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Israeli-based Palziv Ltd., Palziv North America manufactures cross-linked, closed-cell polyethylene foams. The company supplies its foam solutions in rolls, blocks or semi-processed customized products, tailored to specific customer needs.