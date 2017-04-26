PlastiComp Expands Production Capability for Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composites

WINONA, Minn., April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — PlastiComp, Inc., a global leader in long fiber thermoplastic materials and technologies, announced it has completed installation of an additional pultrusion line dedicated to manufacturing long carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite pellets at its Winona, Minn., location. The firm brought its initial production line dedicated to producing long carbon fiber composite pellets online in 2014 and operates four other pultrusion lines to manufacture its long glass fiber products.

“In recent years we have experienced continuous growth in demand for our long carbon fiber reinforced composite materials,” said Eric Wollan, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at PlastiComp. “This additional, higher volume carbon fiber pultrusion line will triple PlastiComp’s capacity for producing long carbon fiber products to ensure an uninterruptable supply chain for our partners.”