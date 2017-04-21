Report: Exxon Mobil Selects Texas Over Louisiana for Massive Plant

Exxon Mobil and Saudi Arabia’s top chemical company, SABIC, have selected a site north of Corpus Christi, Texas for a proposed $10 billion petrochemical facility, FuelFix.com reports.

The companies, which had also considered St. James Parish for the plant, have not made a final decision on whether to assemble the project. That could come next year, according to the publication.

Exxon recently announced plans to invest $20 billion over the next decade on Gulf Coast projects. Local Texas officials have voted to grant $460 million in tax breaks for the proposed ethane cracker, FuelFix.com reports.