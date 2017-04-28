Safran Announces Technology Partnership with Prodways Group, a European Leader in 3D Printing for Industry

Safran and Prodways Group announced today that they are teaming up to develop additive manufacturing (3D printing) materials and processes. As part of this collaboration, Safran Corporate Ventures is taking a stake in Prodways, one of the European leaders in 3D printing for industrial and trade applications. Prodways Group offers multi-material solutions, in particular based on its MOVINGLight® technology.

A framework technology partnership agreement

The partnership agreement signed by Safran and Prodways Group concerns the development of printable materials and assembly processes for these materials with inorganic compounds, such as ceramics and metals, which can be applied to Safran’s products and processes. In addition to this general contract, the companies could also sign specific contracts in areas such as casting, metallic parts made by indirect manufacturing, and high-temperature polymer powders for composites. The five-year contract is non-exclusive, and is renewable by a jointly agreed amendment.