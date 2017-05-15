Sales in the Brazilian Composites Industry Fell 4% in 2016

Result totaled USD 810 million; further shrinkage is expected for this year. In 2016, sales in the Brazilian composites industry totaled USD 810 million, 4% lower than in the previous year. The consumption of raw materials fell 1.3%, totaling 159,000 tons. In terms of operational level, the period marked the worst result of the series, with only 55% of plant occupancy, while the number of jobs fell 4%, totaling 60,500 jobs. These figures are from the Latin American Composite Materials Association (ALMACO).

According to Gilmar Lima, president of ALMACO, the performance was mainly impacted by the slowdown in the wind power and construction sectors. “Added to these factors are credit restrictions, the reduced number of product launches and the delay in the reaction of virtually all segments dedicated to composite molding,” he said.