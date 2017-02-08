Scott Bader Makes Room for Adhesive Range

Confer Plastics, a molded plastics product company, plans a more than $3 million expansion of its manufacturing plant in North Tonawanda, Niagara County, New York. The investment allows the firm to create 35 new jobs and significantly expand production in Western New York.

Bob Confer, Vice President of Confer Plastics, said, “The reduced energy costs from the NYPA power have granted us the opportunity to reinvest in our operation and expand by acquiring one of the largest blow molding machines in the world. NYPA power gives us cost certainties and savings that are absolutely necessary when competing against manufacturers in a global marketplace. I want to extend my thanks to Governor Cuomo and the New York Power Authority for providing such a tangible benefit to our business and my coworkers.”