Sicomin and Notox Form a Sustainable Synergy

Bio resins continue to grow in popularity and manufacturers are keen to offer customers products that deliver environmental benefits with high performance results. French surf board producer, Notox, introduces sustainable products into their production processes.

Over a decade ago, Sicomin and Notox (Anglet, France) began to address the untapped potential of bio resins in the manufacture of sports equipment. Together the companies have created a formulation that offers as little environmental impact as possible and supports greener production methods. The resulting product is Sicomin’s GreenPoxy 56 and it is now used to manufacture the entire range of Notox greenOne short board, long board, SUP models, kitesurf boards and the newly launched Korko board.